Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Hattabaugh, Ronnie Lee 7 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Keown, Mary “Betty” E., 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

McClure, Lydia Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

McCulloch, A. Joann noon Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Smith, Marie C. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Tapp, Larry W. 1 p.m. Friday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Tompkins, Lucille L. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Mattingly, Joyce L. 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon

Pitman, Eric Joseph “Joe” 1 p.m. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon

