Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Carey, Mora Elizabeth — Noon Wednesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Elrod, Aaron Russell — 7 p.m. Monday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Decker Jr., Wendell Theodore — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements
Karter, Delores Ann (Missi) — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, New Albany
Shaw, Theresa — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Shultz, June — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Summers, Patricia Lou — Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
