Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Taylor, Jerry Wayne — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wigginton Jr., James “Jack” Mason — Military honors at 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Canter, Woodrow Houser — Memorial service 9 a.m. Tuesday, at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany
Jenney, John C. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, New Albany
Morris, Beverly L. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stepp, Lawrence Edward — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Flanigan, Harry Roth — Memorial service Thursday, at Riverview Retirement Community, Spokane, WA
