Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Honadel Jr., Carl noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Rider, Betty Jean 2 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Rousseau, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Diana 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Strouse, Dr. Leslie no service, Ziemer Funeral Home, Evansville, entrusted with arrangements with burial to be held at a later date
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Corner’s office is seeking the next of kin for Michael T. Ben, White male, age 70, who died May 24, 2021. Last known residence being on 15th Street in New Albany. Anyone with information on Mr. Ben’s family, please contact the coroners office at 812-948-5478.
