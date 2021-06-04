Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Honadel Jr., Carl noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Rider, Betty Jean 2 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Rousseau, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, Diana 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Strouse, Dr. Leslie no service, Ziemer Funeral Home, Evansville, entrusted with arrangements with burial to be held at a later date

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Corner’s office is seeking the next of kin for Michael T. Ben, White male, age 70, who died May 24, 2021. Last known residence being on 15th Street in New Albany. Anyone with information on Mr. Ben’s family, please contact the coroners office at 812-948-5478.

