CLARK COUNTY

Broughton, Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Clark, Bob — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Coleman Jr., Col. Charlie James — 11 a.m. Friday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Helbig, George W. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Kemp, Phyllis Jean — noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Ballard, Beverly Diane — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Harley, Chris B. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Wills, Charles Robert "Chuck" — 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Kochert, Suzanne M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you