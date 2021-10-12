CLARK COUNTY
Broughton, Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Clark, Bob — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Coleman Jr., Col. Charlie James — 11 a.m. Friday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Helbig, George W. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Kemp, Phyllis Jean — noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Ballard, Beverly Diane — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Harley, Chris B. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wills, Charles Robert "Chuck" — 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Kochert, Suzanne M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.