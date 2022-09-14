Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Collins, Jerry Vance — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Ortiz, Felipe Cruz — Noon Saturday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
Renn, Robert Francis — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Hudson, James "Jim" Curtis — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements, no service will be held at this time
Seelye, Donald Earl — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Woeppel, James —Memorial visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.