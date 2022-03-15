Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hall, Brenda — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
Isaac, Bonnie L. — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Jackson, Irvin Lee — Noon Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Ogden, Charles Stephen — Noon Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Platt, Cleta H. Cornelius — Private graveside Wednesday (today) at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with her care
Sneed, Garron Lee — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wilson, Barbara L. (Huntsinger) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Curts, Norman K. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Peay, LaVerne Wathen — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Richmer, Wilbur G. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lanesville
Storie, Micky Don — 11 a.m. Friday, at Calvary Christian Church, Sellersburg
Wilson, Theodore Henry — Reception for family and friends, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
