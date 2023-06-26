Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Perrin, Robert "Bob" M. — Celebration of life 6 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bierman, Murrel J. — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Blavat, Cynthia Ann  — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany

Gray, Lerald Ray — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kitterman, Robert L. — Private service will be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with his care

Popp, Kenneth E. — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Robertson, David Wayne — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Slider, Warren L. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Guenther, Barbara A.  — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Ratterman Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, St. Matthews, KY

