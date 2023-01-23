Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Huddleston, William “Bill” J. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Tungate, Paula Lou — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at American Legion Post, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Ketcham, Monica Sue — Noon Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McCain, John Wayne — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Robbins, Norma Frances — 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sams Sr., Melvin R. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
Slider, Jean Marie — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Emmons, Josephine Elizabeth — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, Madison
OUT OF STATE
McEwen Jr., John Knox — 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at Jennette’s Pier, Naags Head, NC
