Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Curtis, Eleanor Jane — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Higdon, David Jefferson — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday at Fraternal Order or Eagles, Jeffersonville

King, Charles N. — 5 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Knable, Ann (Gettelfinger) — Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Ridge, Jesse Sean — Private service for family has been arranged with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with his care

Ries, Iva Pauline — Noon Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Wells, Brig. Gen. “Ret.” William W. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Whitten, Dorothy J. — 1 p.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Grut, George William — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Steven Scherer. Anyone with information can call the Clark County Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.

