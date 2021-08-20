Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Broadus Sr., Bernard Ray 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Groves, Mary A. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Ovington, Marie 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville

Southerland, Christopher 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cravens, Lloyd T. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Holland, Betty Irene 4 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Matheny, Mary Elizabeth (Dodge) noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Payton, Alan K. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Zeller, Scott Alan 3 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Aug. 28, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Holmes, Sam Bingham 2 p.m. Sunday, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, Columbia, KY

Loebig, William E. service to be held at a later date

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you