Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Broadus Sr., Bernard Ray 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Groves, Mary A. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Ovington, Marie 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
Southerland, Christopher 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cravens, Lloyd T. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Holland, Betty Irene 4 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Matheny, Mary Elizabeth (Dodge) noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Payton, Alan K. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Zeller, Scott Alan 3 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Aug. 28, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Holmes, Sam Bingham 2 p.m. Sunday, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, Columbia, KY
Loebig, William E. service to be held at a later date
