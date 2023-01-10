Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Esarey, Shirley Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Adams, Barbara Jean — Memorial service noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Boyle, Gary Lee — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Gosnell, Hila J. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Miller, Mark L. —Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Romero, Terry Lee — 11 a.m. Friday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints, New Albany

Schulz, Nina F.  —  11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Singleton, Robert E. — 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Watkins, Irma Vercille — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Rushing, Stacie Jo  —  11 a.m. Saturday, at Anderson Family Funeral Home, Brighton, IL

