CLARK COUNTY

Morgan, Monteena — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Beck, Donald M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Krekel, Joanne Marie — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Ridge, Barbara — No visitation or funeral service as the body was donated for science research

Smith, Marjory — noon Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Swartz, Judy Marie — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

VanDeMark, John Richard — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Vetter, Larry Richard — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

VIGO COUNTY

Smith II, John Taylor — 1 p.m. Friday, at Roselawn Funeral Home, Terre Haute

OUT OF STATE

Flemming, Ruth — Noon Saturday at Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville, OH

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Gary W. Horn and Alexis Mathes. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

Tags

Trending Video