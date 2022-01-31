CLARK COUNTY
Morgan, Monteena — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Beck, Donald M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Krekel, Joanne Marie — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Ridge, Barbara — No visitation or funeral service as the body was donated for science research
Smith, Marjory — noon Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Swartz, Judy Marie — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
VanDeMark, John Richard — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Vetter, Larry Richard — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
VIGO COUNTY
Smith II, John Taylor — 1 p.m. Friday, at Roselawn Funeral Home, Terre Haute
OUT OF STATE
Flemming, Ruth — Noon Saturday at Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville, OH
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Gary W. Horn and Alexis Mathes. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
