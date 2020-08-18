Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Baker, Joyce Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Kiesler, Vernon Edward memorial service at a later date, arrangements through Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
Phillips, Dolly Marie 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Barger, Eva Dean private graveside service Wednesday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Cheever, Lance Michael 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Frossard, John Robert 3 p.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
Mayfield, Mary Ann (Bright) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Vessels, Mary Redmon 10 a.m. Friday, St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.