Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Baker, Joyce Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Kiesler, Vernon Edward memorial service at a later date, arrangements through Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service

Phillips, Dolly Marie 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Barger, Eva Dean private graveside service Wednesday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Cheever, Lance Michael 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Frossard, John Robert 3 p.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

Mayfield, Mary Ann (Bright) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Vessels, Mary Redmon 10 a.m. Friday, St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

