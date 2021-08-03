Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Haley, Mary Louise 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Pfannmoeller, Jeffrey 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Frances Pruett 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at The Eagles Lodge, Jeffersonville
Thompson, James C. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Oates, Eunice Fern private funeral and burial Saturday afternoon at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Ricke Sr., William H. 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Smith, George I. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, St. Joe Hill Campus, Sellersburg
