Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Haley, Mary Louise 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Pfannmoeller, Jeffrey 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Taylor, Frances Pruett 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at The Eagles Lodge, Jeffersonville

Thompson, James C. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Oates, Eunice Fern private funeral and burial Saturday afternoon at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Ricke Sr., William H. 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

Smith, George I. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, St. Joe Hill Campus, Sellersburg

