CLARK COUNTY

Bartels, Darrell Wayne — 2:30 p.m., Monday, at New Albany National Cemetery

Baumann, Cletus R. —  11 a.m. Monday, St. John Paul II-St. Joe Hill Chapel, 2605 West St. Joe Road, Sellersburg

Carpenter, Sammy M. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Ruddell, Anna Louise — 1 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Sommers, Donna — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Terry, Dorothy Mae — 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Anderson, Lowell D. — Arrangements entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Anderson, Maxine Louise — Noon, Monday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Market Street, New Albany

Atkins, Delcie "Dottie" — noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Cobb, Patricia Ann — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Habermel, William K. — Celebration of Life 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany

Paul, Timothy L. "Tim" — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Raymond Nagatoshi. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

