CLARK COUNTY
Bartels, Darrell Wayne — 2:30 p.m., Monday, at New Albany National Cemetery
Baumann, Cletus R. — 11 a.m. Monday, St. John Paul II-St. Joe Hill Chapel, 2605 West St. Joe Road, Sellersburg
Carpenter, Sammy M. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Ruddell, Anna Louise — 1 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Sommers, Donna — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Terry, Dorothy Mae — 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Anderson, Lowell D. — Arrangements entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Anderson, Maxine Louise — Noon, Monday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Market Street, New Albany
Atkins, Delcie "Dottie" — noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Cobb, Patricia Ann — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Habermel, William K. — Celebration of Life 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
Paul, Timothy L. "Tim" — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Raymond Nagatoshi. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
