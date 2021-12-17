CLARK COUNTY
Aldridge, Liane Kay — Noon Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Clemons, Nell E. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Durham, Kelly Dawn — 11 a.m. Monday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Elrod, Hazel V. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Glenn, Philip David — 11 a.m. Saturday, E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Drechsel Jr., Henry W. "Bill" — 1 p.m. Monday, Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Haas, Opal — 2 p.m. Monday, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Horn, Jeremy G. — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kendall, Terry A. — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Linnert Sr., Glenn R. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Snelling, Mildred — cremation chosen with Magnolia Cremations, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Steele, Phyllis O. — 10:30 Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Wheeler, George Larry — Noon, Tuesday, Dec. 28, St. John's Presbyterian Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Stanley, Rebecca L. — cremation chosen with Chism Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY., entrusted with arrangements
