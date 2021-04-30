Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Adams, Roger Dale 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, Sellersburg

Oehmann, Joah Graninger 1 p.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

King, Elbert Lee 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Fresh, Jacqueline Finch 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Anchorage, KY.

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Charles Wayne Akridge. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany is looking for the next of kin for Karen Mann (67) who passed away on April 29, 2021. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Kraft Funeral Service at 812-981-2410.

