Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Adams, Roger Dale 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Oehmann, Joah Graninger 1 p.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
King, Elbert Lee 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Fresh, Jacqueline Finch 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Anchorage, KY.
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Charles Wayne Akridge. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany is looking for the next of kin for Karen Mann (67) who passed away on April 29, 2021. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Kraft Funeral Service at 812-981-2410.
