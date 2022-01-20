CLARK COUNTY
Albro, Les —11 a.m. Tuesday, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Richard, Lester Donald — 3 p.m. Friday, St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Bohannon, Alan Dale — Memorial visitation noon to 2 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Keller, Douglas “Doug” Ray — Memorial visitation 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Land, John K. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lynch, Sierra Sue — 1 p.m. Monday at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Rudy, Janet Lynn — 11 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Smith, Samuel D. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Tindle, Mary Louise — 11 a.m. Friday, at Park Christian Church, New Albany, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
