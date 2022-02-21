Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Brading, Sharon Sue — 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
Trice, Mary Virginia — Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville
Wright Jr., Bernard Howard — 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wyatt, Dorothy Mae — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Farnsley, Donald Robert — Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown, entrusted with arrangements
Heady, Anna — noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Riekhof, Emily Marie (Powell) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Ringley, Conrad Frank —2 p.m. Sunday, at Sanctuary of Eternal Truth, New Albany
Rinker, Robert Allen — Graveside service, 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany
True, Marcia Joyce — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Jenson, Mary Louise — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Effingham, IL
