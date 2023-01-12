Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

(No obituaries were submitted for publication for Friday, Jan. 13)

FLOYD COUNTY

Adams, Barbara Jean — Memorial service noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Campbell, Irvin E. — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Gosnell, Hila J. — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Romero, Terry Lee — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, New Albany

Watkins, Irma Vercille — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Rushing, Stacie Jo — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Anderson Family Funeral Home, Brighton, IL

