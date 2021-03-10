Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Clements, Coletta Miriam 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Milburn, Melba Kaye 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Norris, Joyce S. 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

Thurman, Cecil C. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Bowe Sr., Paul Arthur 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Camm, Donald I. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Haas, Larry D. 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

Hougland, Don Michael 1 p.m. Friday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Main, Jerry L. 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Spalding, Mary B. (Martin) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Farmer, Robert 1 p.m. Saturday, at Gill Funeral Home, Washington, IN

