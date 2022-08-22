Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
White, Hobert Prince "Bill" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Benjamin, Brage B. — Celebration of life, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Covered Bridge Golf Club, Sellersburg
Curry, Delores J. “Dee” — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Tuesday (today) at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Doyle, Diane Scott — Private service with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Keach, Richard L. — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Livers, Jeffrey L. — Noon Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Newman, David Alan — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany
Reynolds, Karen Elizabeth — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
