Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cleveland, Joyce Ann — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Poore, Elizabeth Jean — Memorial Mass, noon Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Walton, John Wayne — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bline, Sharon Elizabeth — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Doss, Frederick L. — Memorial gathering 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Hoffman, Donald T. — Memorial gathering 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Floyds Knobs Community Center, Floyds Knobs
McKay, Linda — 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Price, Lee Roy — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Smith, Larry — 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Hasselback, Mary Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
Kingsley, Judith Anne — Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.