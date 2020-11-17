Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Cartwright, Keiarra Marie, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Love, Brook Dale 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Koehler, Ruby Irene 11 a.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Alexander, Ken Roger 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Banet, Kathy Faye (Gibson) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Gream, Roger M. keeping with his wishes, no service will be held
Lanham, Roy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Luther Sr., Donald Lee "Luke" 3 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Nevitt, Timothy 7 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany.
Smith, Jerry L. 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
