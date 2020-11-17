Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cartwright, Keiarra Marie, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Love, Brook Dale 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Koehler, Ruby Irene 11 a.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Alexander, Ken Roger 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Banet, Kathy Faye (Gibson) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Gream, Roger M. keeping with his wishes, no service will be held

Lanham, Roy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Luther Sr., Donald Lee "Luke" 3 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Nevitt, Timothy 7 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany.

Smith, Jerry L. 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you