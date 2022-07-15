CLARK COUNTY

Baird, Richard Glen — Service 11 a.m. Monday, Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

Huckleberry, Sharon Kay — Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Ketchem, Donna Rae (Ricketts) — Service 11 a.m. Saturday (today), Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, Market Street Chapel

FLOYD COUNTY

Best, Evelyn — Services 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Coleman, Neal Alan — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Dukes, June Annette (Killebrew) —1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Farnsley, William “Bill” M. — Funeral 11 a.m. Sunday at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany

Garry, Kathlyn Marie — Funeral 10 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Family Church, New Albany

Moyers, Willadeen (McCombs) — Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, in charge of arrangements

Wilthers, Rebekah Ann — Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Saturday (today) , Christ Community Church of the Nazarene, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Kost, Marjorie —Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Corydon

