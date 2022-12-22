Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Maguire, James "Jim" William — Services will be private; E. M. Coots' Sons in charge of arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Applegate, Suzanne Shea — 6 p.m. Monday, Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Duncan Jr., Carl Eugene — 11. a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Randolph, Sharon Rose Staton — Celebration of Life services at a later date

Shultz, James William — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

