CLARK COUNTY

Brown, Betty — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Henryville Community Presbyterian Church, Henryville

FLOYD COUNTY

Book, Earl H. — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Greenville

Dysart, Nicholas A. — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Grantz, Jalen Benjamin Jones — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Lewis, Calvin — noon Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Riley, David Michael — 7 p.m. Saturday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

