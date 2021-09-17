CLARK COUNTY
Brown, Betty — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Henryville Community Presbyterian Church, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Book, Earl H. — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Greenville
Dysart, Nicholas A. — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Grantz, Jalen Benjamin Jones — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Lewis, Calvin — noon Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Riley, David Michael — 7 p.m. Saturday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.