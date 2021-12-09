CLARK COUNTY
Compton, Carmen G. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, E.M. Coots' Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McCabe, Joyce Marie Mitchum — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Moffett, Paul E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Starks, John Davis — 7 p.m. Monday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Rogge, Bernand C. "Benny" — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Shirley, Jerry Francis — 1 p.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Walsh, Janet Diane — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Sagebiel, James Ralph — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, VA. A second memorial service will be held in California at a later date.
