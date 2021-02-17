Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Condon Jr., Richard B., noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Oliver, Terry Lynn, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Rudd, Sharon (Amburgey), 11 a.m. Friday, at First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville

Shelton, Wilma L., 1 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Wolfe, Brayden Owens, 6 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Barr, Larry Allen, cremation chosen with Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Gilley, Bernice (Newberry), 2 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Murphy, Charles Edward, memorial gathering, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Brownies “The Shed”, 826 W. Main St., New Albany

Ruby, Jane Marie, 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Trindeitmar, Catherine Marie, 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Kerr, Ned Joseph, celebration of life later in the year

Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L., noon Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you