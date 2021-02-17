Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Condon Jr., Richard B., noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Oliver, Terry Lynn, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Rudd, Sharon (Amburgey), 11 a.m. Friday, at First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville
Shelton, Wilma L., 1 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Wolfe, Brayden Owens, 6 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Barr, Larry Allen, cremation chosen with Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Gilley, Bernice (Newberry), 2 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Murphy, Charles Edward, memorial gathering, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Brownies “The Shed”, 826 W. Main St., New Albany
Ruby, Jane Marie, 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Trindeitmar, Catherine Marie, 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Kerr, Ned Joseph, celebration of life later in the year
Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L., noon Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs
