Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Densford, Eva M. 1 p.m. Friday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Myers, Bonnie J. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Neville, Clinton D. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Davis, Joy Ann (Galey) 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wilkerson, Dennis W. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Ehringer, C. Kevin, memorial service to be held at a later date
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Carolyn Tilford and Charles John Wayne Akridge. Both passed away on Monday, April 12. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
