Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Densford, Eva M. 1 p.m. Friday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Myers, Bonnie J. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Neville, Clinton D. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Davis, Joy Ann (Galey) 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Wilkerson, Dennis W. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Ehringer, C. Kevin, memorial service to be held at a later date

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Carolyn Tilford and  Charles John Wayne Akridge. Both passed away on Monday, April 12. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

