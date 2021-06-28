Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Dugard, Jimmie R. memorial visitation, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Knight, Thomas “Tommy” M. graveside service to be held at a later date with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Smallwood, Elmer private service entrusted to Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Thompson, David Allen cremation chosen with Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Boutelle Jr., Owen Chester “Chet” 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Kramer, Kevin Kelly 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, New Albany

Mosley, Ronald noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

