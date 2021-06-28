Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Dugard, Jimmie R. memorial visitation, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Knight, Thomas “Tommy” M. graveside service to be held at a later date with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Smallwood, Elmer private service entrusted to Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Thompson, David Allen cremation chosen with Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Boutelle Jr., Owen Chester “Chet” 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Kramer, Kevin Kelly 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, New Albany
Mosley, Ronald noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.