Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Decker, Dolores Ann, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements (no service)

Smith, Earnest Ray 1 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, livestream at scottfuneralhome.com

Walton, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements (no public service)

FLOYD COUNTY

Bailey, Robert James 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Cochran, Berna Marie noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Rusk, Beatrice 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Lytle Welty Funeral Home, Madison

