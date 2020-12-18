Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Decker, Dolores Ann, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements (no service)
Smith, Earnest Ray 1 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, livestream at scottfuneralhome.com
Walton, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements (no public service)
FLOYD COUNTY
Bailey, Robert James 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Cochran, Berna Marie noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Rusk, Beatrice 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Lytle Welty Funeral Home, Madison
