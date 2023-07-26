Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Mattingly, Vanessa Carol — 11 a.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Weber, Jeffery Lee — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Aker, Beverly A. — 2 p.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Bryant, Dorothy Louise — 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Church of the Open Door, New Albany

Keithley, Urban Owen — Celebration of life 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown

Smith-White, Beth Elise — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stacey, James Ronald — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Reception, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Robert Joseph Etheridge. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-946-8714,

