Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ballard Mary Jane —10 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Brock, Donald Lee — 1 p.m. Sunday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Rumpel, Marcella E. — Visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, followed by service at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Road Campus), Sellersburg
Whitaker, Norma Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Buehner, Shirley Mae (Biller) — 1 p.m. Monday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Danielson, Mark A. — Noon Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hargraves, Helen V. — Private graveside services have been entrusted to Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany
Pickerill, Ken D. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Rusk, Betty Ebling — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Tindle, Jerry L. — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
MARION COUNTY
Schulz, Joy L. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Singleton and St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Indianapolis
WASHINGTON COUNTY
VanGilder, Dorothy M. — 1 p.m. Monday, at Weathers Funeral Home, Salem
OUT OF STATE
Skrine, Nancy Ann — 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Louisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.