CLARK COUNTY

Compton, Carmen G. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots’ Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Mitchum-McCabe, Joyce Marie  — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Moffett, Paul E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Schladand, Patsy Lou (Thompson) — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Starks, John Davis — 7 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Willis, David J. "Joe" — noon Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Martin, William Madison — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Rogge, Bernand C. “Benny” — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Walsh, Janet Diane — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Sagebiel, James Ralph — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, VA. A second memorial service will be held in California at a later date

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking je next of kin for William Flynn. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

