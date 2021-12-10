CLARK COUNTY
Compton, Carmen G. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots’ Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Mitchum-McCabe, Joyce Marie — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Moffett, Paul E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Schladand, Patsy Lou (Thompson) — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Starks, John Davis — 7 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Willis, David J. "Joe" — noon Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Martin, William Madison — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Rogge, Bernand C. “Benny” — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Walsh, Janet Diane — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Sagebiel, James Ralph — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, VA. A second memorial service will be held in California at a later date
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking je next of kin for William Flynn. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
