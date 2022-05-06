Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Allen, Hannah L. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, Sellersburg
Tyler, Steven A. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Vance, Kimberly Roche — 11 a.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Jelenchick Mark W. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Milby, Geraint David — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Durham, Dale Winston — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Pearson's Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane Chapel, Louisville
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Chad Emerson. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.