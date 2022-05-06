Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Allen, Hannah L. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, Sellersburg

Tyler, Steven A. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Vance, Kimberly Roche — 11 a.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Jelenchick Mark W. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Milby, Geraint David — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Durham, Dale Winston — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Pearson's Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane Chapel, Louisville

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Chad Emerson. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

