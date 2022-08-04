Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Magnuson, Gerald Duane — Private celebration of life to be held at a later date with Legacy Funeral Service, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Schindler, Martin Raphael — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Balmer, Stephen Donald — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. John the Baptist Church, Floyds Knobs
Jaggers, Bonnie Jean (Kannapel) — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
Schmidt, Mary — Cremation was chosen with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
