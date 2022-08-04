Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Magnuson, Gerald Duane — Private celebration of life to be held at a later date with Legacy Funeral Service, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Schindler, Martin Raphael — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Balmer, Stephen Donald — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. John the Baptist Church, Floyds Knobs

Jaggers, Bonnie Jean (Kannapel) — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany

Schmidt, Mary — Cremation was chosen with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

