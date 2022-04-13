Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Barnhart, Shirley M. — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Ison, Bobby Ray — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Kopp, Dallas C. — Memorial service, 4 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
McClain, Alice Marie — 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Sample, Alice Lee "Boots" (Thompson) — Cremation chosen with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Taff, Gerry Lee — 3 p.m. Saturday, at First Christian Church-Grace Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Applegate, Ollie "Danny" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Becker, Joyce Ann (Stemle) — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Bowman, Beverly Carroll — 1 p.m. Thursday (today) at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Caesar, Robert Charles — 10 a.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Ester, Carl Edward — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
McCool, Don H. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Miller, Anne Fox — Reception, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
