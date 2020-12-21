Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Decker, Dolores Ann, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements (no service)

Denman, Catherine services will be private with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

Ellis, Donald H. 1 p.m. Thursday, at E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Graham, Harriet "Jean" J. 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Haggard, James Michael cremation chosen with Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

Kernen, Mary Frances 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bailey, Robert James 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Brewer, Betty L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Edwards, Shirley Ann (Helm) 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Jones, Robert memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at American Legion Post, Jeffersonville

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Rusk, Beatrice 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Lytle Welty Funeral Home, Madison

