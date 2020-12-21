Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Decker, Dolores Ann, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements (no service)
Denman, Catherine services will be private with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
Ellis, Donald H. 1 p.m. Thursday, at E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Graham, Harriet "Jean" J. 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Haggard, James Michael cremation chosen with Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
Kernen, Mary Frances 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bailey, Robert James 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Brewer, Betty L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Edwards, Shirley Ann (Helm) 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jones, Robert memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at American Legion Post, Jeffersonville
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Rusk, Beatrice 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Lytle Welty Funeral Home, Madison
