Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Constantine, James Patrick cremation chosen with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

Cooper, Charles Ronald 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Morris, Dennis Ray, 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Schnell, Susanne noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Wilkerson, Margaret "Dobbie" 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Bohannon, Samuel Alan services and burial will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements

Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Rhoads, Yvette Franette, memorial service will be private

OUT OF STATE

Waltrip, Ivan Ray of Zephyrhills, FL, private services were held

