Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Constantine, James Patrick cremation chosen with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
Cooper, Charles Ronald 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Morris, Dennis Ray, 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schnell, Susanne noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Wilkerson, Margaret "Dobbie" 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Bohannon, Samuel Alan services and burial will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements
Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rhoads, Yvette Franette, memorial service will be private
OUT OF STATE
Waltrip, Ivan Ray of Zephyrhills, FL, private services were held
