Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hay, Charles LaVaughn, services 1 p.m. Saturday, Faith Harvest Church, 6310 Buttontown Rd., Greenville
Holsinger, Lennea “Lyn” noon Friday, at Evangel North Church, Clarksville
Kirchgessner, Addy and Baylor, private services, visitation noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northside Christian Church, 4407 Charlestown Road, New Albany
Kuntz Sr., Jerald William 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Overstreet, Annette services at a later date
Rainbolt, Elizabeth Margaret (Garvin) private family services
Schiller, Neal Edward memorial service, 3 p.m. Saturday, Carriage House at Howard Museum, 1101 E. Market St. Jeffersonville
Wimsatt Sr., Anthony E. 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Waterfill, Ruthann, memorial services 6 p.m., Dec.19, streamed on the Grayson Funeral Home Facebook page.
FLOYD COUNTY
Barrett, Gerald 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
Geswein, June Elizabeth (Shewmaker) all services private
Morris, Millicent L. services 2 p.m. Monday at Charlestown Road Church of Christ
Moyer, William Charles visitation 2p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Home, Spring St., New Albany
Owens, Sherry L. drive-thru visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road
Roberts, Georgia M. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Turnage, Carl T. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Huff, Leah Ray private service 2 p.m. Friday, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville
