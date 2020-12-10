Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hay, Charles LaVaughn, services 1 p.m. Saturday, Faith Harvest Church, 6310 Buttontown Rd., Greenville

Holsinger, Lennea “Lyn” noon Friday, at Evangel North Church, Clarksville

Kirchgessner, Addy and Baylor, private services, visitation noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northside Christian Church, 4407 Charlestown Road, New Albany

Kuntz Sr., Jerald William 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Overstreet, Annette services at a later date

Rainbolt, Elizabeth Margaret (Garvin) private family services

Schiller, Neal Edward memorial service, 3 p.m. Saturday, Carriage House at Howard Museum, 1101 E. Market St. Jeffersonville

Wimsatt Sr., Anthony E. 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Waterfill, Ruthann, memorial services 6 p.m., Dec.19, streamed on the Grayson Funeral Home Facebook page.

FLOYD COUNTY

Barrett, Gerald 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville

Geswein, June Elizabeth (Shewmaker) all services private

Morris, Millicent L. services 2 p.m. Monday at Charlestown Road Church of Christ

Moyer, William Charles visitation 2p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Home, Spring St., New Albany

Owens, Sherry L. drive-thru visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road

Roberts, Georgia M. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Turnage, Carl T. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Huff, Leah Ray private service 2 p.m. Friday, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville

