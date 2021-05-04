Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Gibbons, Anna Gean 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Grimes, Jacquelyn Faye 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Lievers, Karen Elaine 1 p.m. Wednesday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Morgan, Margaret Ann 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Oltman, Patricia Ann “Pat” (Lausman) 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Sprigler, Everett L. “Sonny” 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
HARRISON COUNTY
Hoehn, Bertha 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael's Church, Bradford
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Deborah Rae Geary. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany is looking for the next of kin for Karen Mann (67) who passed away on April 29, 2021. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Kraft Funeral Service at 812-981-2410.
