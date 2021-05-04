Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Gibbons, Anna Gean 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Grimes, Jacquelyn Faye 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Lievers, Karen Elaine 1 p.m. Wednesday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Morgan, Margaret Ann 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Oltman, Patricia Ann “Pat” (Lausman) 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Sprigler, Everett L. “Sonny” 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

HARRISON COUNTY

Hoehn, Bertha 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael's Church, Bradford

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Deborah Rae Geary. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany is looking for the next of kin for Karen Mann (67) who passed away on April 29, 2021. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Kraft Funeral Service at 812-981-2410.

