Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bates, Phillip B. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at First Trinity Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Evans, Patrick — 5 p.m. Wednesday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Quakenbush, Shirley Ann (Bailey) — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Warman, Jerry — 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Briner, Robert Craig — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church, Hendersonville, NC

