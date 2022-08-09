Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bates, Phillip B. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at First Trinity Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Evans, Patrick — 5 p.m. Wednesday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Quakenbush, Shirley Ann (Bailey) — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Warman, Jerry — 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Briner, Robert Craig — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church, Hendersonville, NC
