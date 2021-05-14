Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Marshall, Dorothy remembrance reception, 1 to 5 p.m. Sept 19, at Carriage House at Howard Steamboat Museum, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Combs, Pamela Dawn 4 p.m. Saturday, at Grace Fellowship Church, Georgetown
Koopman, Mary Ellen 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
McKown, James Michael 1 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Miller, Francis C. 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
MARION COUNTY
Jordan, Sharon Anita noon Saturday, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis
