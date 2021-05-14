Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Marshall, Dorothy remembrance reception, 1 to 5 p.m. Sept 19, at Carriage House at Howard Steamboat Museum, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Combs, Pamela Dawn 4 p.m. Saturday, at Grace Fellowship Church, Georgetown

Koopman, Mary Ellen 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

McKown, James Michael 1 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Miller, Francis C. 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

MARION COUNTY

Jordan, Sharon Anita noon Saturday, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis

