Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Atkins, Melinda K. — 5:30 p.m. Thursday (today), at Howard Park Christian Church, Clarksville
Bryant, Ellen Louise — 1 p.m. Friday, at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Cannon Jr., Walter K. — Memorial Mass Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Toby, Sharon Sue — 2 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Henderson, Richard Paul — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Potts, Marilyn Louise — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Shoup, Jane Kay — Noon Saturday, at DePauw United Methodist Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
McGuirk, Virginia Scholl — 11 a.m. Sept. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
