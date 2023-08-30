Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Atkins, Melinda K. — 5:30 p.m. Thursday (today), at Howard Park Christian Church, Clarksville

Bryant, Ellen Louise — 1 p.m. Friday, at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Cannon Jr., Walter K. — Memorial Mass Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Toby, Sharon Sue — 2 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Henderson, Richard Paul — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Potts, Marilyn Louise — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Shoup, Jane Kay — Noon Saturday, at DePauw United Methodist Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

McGuirk, Virginia Scholl — 11 a.m. Sept. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville

