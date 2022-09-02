CLARK COUNTY
Corby-Lee, Charles Peyton — 4 p.m. Sunday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
Kinnett, Jim — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with arrangements
Miles, Rev. Leonard L. Sr. — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
Nunn, Ray — 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Oberlies, Edith Alyne — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Loretta Theresa (Banet) — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Hughes, James "Buck" Louis — Noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street, New Albany
Kapfhammer III, Michael J. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
McMahan, Eva L. — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Rutherford, Brenda J. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
