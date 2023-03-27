Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bruner, Ronald “Bud” — 1 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Klein, Rosella C. (Andres) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Heck Sr., Terry Wayne — Memorial visitation 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Lockhart, Samuel Carmi — 11 a.m. Friday, at Crosswords Community Church, New Albany
JACKSON COUNTY
Cooper Jr., Robert G. MD — Legacy Funeral Center, Seymour, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Alt, Carolyn S. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, at Christ Church United Methodist, Brownsboro Road, Louisville
Martin, Brenda Faye — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Cub Run Baptist Church, Cub Run, KY
