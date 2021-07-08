Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Clark, Wilma L. 2 p.m. July 16 Versailles Baptist Church, Scott Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Lozier, William "Bill" 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Waddell, Daniel Lydon 6 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Andres, Denice (Day) 9 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyd Knobs
Hutchinson, Sarah Danielle noon Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Kost, Dolores M. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Scott, Keith Alan 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.