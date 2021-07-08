Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Clark, Wilma L. 2 p.m. July 16 Versailles Baptist Church, Scott Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Lozier, William "Bill" 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

Waddell, Daniel Lydon 6 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Andres, Denice (Day) 9 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyd Knobs

Hutchinson, Sarah Danielle noon Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Kost, Dolores M. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Scott, Keith Alan 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you