Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Ballenger, Daniel Bryan — Celebration of Life, 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Coyle Sr. , Michael Dennis — 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

McNames, Michael J. — Celebration of Life, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes 

Morris, A. Brent — 6 p.m. Thursday, Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

O’Connor, Francis “Frank” Patrick — 11 a.m. Thursday, graveside service Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Madison

Terry, James B. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville

Tucker, Joey — 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary’s of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Wesner, Leslie R. — Services noon Tuesday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany

Loesch, Linda S. — 10 a.m. Tuesday (today) Memorial Mass, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Tags

Trending Video